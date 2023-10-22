Alleged car thief crashes into San Bruno cemetery

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - A man is now behind bars after San Bruno police say he stole a car and crashed it during a chase in a cemetery.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a man reported his car had been stolen near the Rollingwood neighborhood in San Bruno just west of Interstate 280.

As officers went to the scene, they said they saw someone driving the stolen car.

Soon after officers gave chase, the thief crashed the car into a fence at Golden Gate National Cemetery totaling it.

Police say the 23-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital before being booked in San Mateo County Jail on several charges.

