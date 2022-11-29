Alleged car thief at sentencing: 'I should have listened to my attorney'

GRAND HAVEN — A woman arrested in the Grand Haven-area last week for allegedly stealing a car and credit cards from Leisure Estates in Holland Township has been sentenced to nine months in jail for a separate incident that took place earlier this year.

More:Police identify woman who allegedly stole vehicle, scaled crates to escape

Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, was sentenced on charges of larceny and resisting a police officer in another Holland Township incident.

“Unfortunately, she relapsed pending sentencing,” attorney Horia Neagos said of his client Monday, Nov. 28, in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

Alyssa Aplin

Last week, while awaiting sentencing, Aplin was caught with a stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards in Grand Haven Township. She fled police officers in the vehicle and struck a curb, then scaled a 15-foot stack of crates and refused to come down while threatening police.

Aplin was arraigned on new charges the following day.

“I take full responsibility and I should have listened to my attorney,” Aplin told Judge Jon Hulsing. “I feel really down about that, but I realize now I need help. I’m willing to take any help I can get.”

Aplin tearfully told Hulsing her children were taken from her by Child Protective Services about a year ago. The judge noted she didn't take advantage of any community services offered to help her get back on track, and that she'd previously cut off a court-ordered tether.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“You’re really not ready for probation, yet,” the judge told her. “My goal is not to punish you, although it may seem as such. You do need the assistance of Community Mental Health. I'm going to sit you for a while.”

Aplin was sentenced to nine months in the Ottawa County Jail. Her next court date will be for a probable-cause conference on the new charges on Thursday, Dec. 1.

She's been charged with possession of methamphetamine, receiving and concealing stolen property, stealing a financial transaction device, habitual offender — third offense notice, and two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer.

“Don't beat yourself up now,” Hulsing encouraged Aplin. “Work the program as best you can to be in a good position when you get out.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Alleged car thief at sentencing: 'I should have listened to my attorney'