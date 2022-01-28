Alleged carjacker, 11, faces charges after Mount Greenwood attack

An 11-year-old boy is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint from two women in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood in November, Chicago police said.

The boy, who was also charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, was identified as one of the people who took car at gunpoint from a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman on November 19 in the 11000 block of South Harding Avenue, police said in a news release.

The boy was also seen in a car that was reported stolen on November 13 from the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 6700 block of South Honore Street in Englewood.