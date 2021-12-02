Alleged carjacking suspect shot by police in Mounds View ID'd as a 21-year-old St. Paul man

Dec. 2—The alleged armed carjacker who was shot by police inside a Mounds View liquor store Sunday and died has been identified as a 21-year-old from St. Paul.

Noah Douglas Kelley died of multiple gunshot wounds at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis about an hour after being shot by police officers at Merwin Liquors at 2531 Mounds View Blvd., the Hennepin County medical examiner's office said Thursday.

The cause of death is homicide, which is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Shortly before the shooting, Kelley allegedly confronted a man who was waiting for his wife in his sport-utility vehicle with his 3-year-old son outside an Aldi grocery store, according to a woman who said the driver is her son-in-law.

Once Kelley was inside the SUV, he pointed a gun at the driver and told him to drive to Merwin Liquors at the other end of the strip mall, Police Chief Nate Harder said in a Sunday night statement.

Officers were first dispatched to the 2500 block of County Road I, just north of the store, on a report of shots fired shortly before 7 p.m. They searched and found nothing, but soon were called to Aldi, located in the Mounds View Square strip mall off Mounds View Boulevard, on a report of a carjacking.

The driver told a 911 dispatcher that he dropped off the man at the liquor store and the suspect was still inside, according to police scanner audio uploaded by North East Twin Cities Scanner.

As officers approached the store, an employee ran outside and said a gunman was inside by himself. Mounds View and New Brighton police officers went inside, where they were "confronted by the armed suspect," according to Harder. "During the altercation several officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect."

The man was shot in his neck and wrist at 7:16 p.m., according to the police scanner audio.

Police and the BCA had not released additional information as of Thursday afternoon.

Kelley leaves behind a wife, Danielle, and their infant daughter, Lahnnora, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member.

"He was loving, caring, goofy, and brilliant and he made one mistake being in the wrong place and wrong time that costed his life," reads the page, which as of Thursday night had raised over $3,000 for Kelley's wife and daughter.