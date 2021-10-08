Alleged catalytic converter thief arrested after chase

Oct. 8—ELKHART — A two-week police detail has resulted in the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief, the Elkhart Police Department announced Friday.

The arrest occurred in the early morning of Oct. 2, as an officer in the area of Bypass Road and Nappanee Street was looking for the suspect and saw his vehicle, a Ford Ranger. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect tried to escape by driving south on Nappanee Street, police said. At Workman's Warehouse in the 1500 block, the suspect jumped the curb and crashed through a road sign, and the chase ended at the St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, where the suspect ran over several headstones before stopping at a large headstone, according to police.