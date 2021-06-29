Alleged catalytic converter thief faces new charges

Jun. 29—NEW ULM — A man already charged with stealing catalytic converters in Mankato now is charged in connection with thefts from New Ulm.

McKenzie Michael Notch, 26, of Granite Falls, was charged with felony counts of theft and property damage, as well as misdemeanor counts of tampering with a vehicle and property damage Monday in Brown County District Court.

Four catalytic converter thefts occurred in New Ulm overnight March 8-9, the charges say. Notch and another man allegedly were caught with several catalytic converters a few days later, some of which were traced to New Ulm.

Notch was charged with thefts in Blue Earth County last month and with possession of stolen property in Nicollet County in March.

The Free Press