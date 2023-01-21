Alleged Chicago CTA train robber shot by concealed carry holder

Chicago police said Saturday that a concealed carry holder used his gun to shoot a man who allegedly had attempted to rob him on Friday afternoon while riding a CTA Green Line train.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of West Lake Street at approximately 4:43 p.m. local time.

A 33-year-old man pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the 25-year-old male victim.

However, the victim then produced a weapon of his own, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

A CTA Green Line train heads east to the Chicago Loop from the Ashland station Monday, March 8, 2021.

The victim was not hit, but authorities told Fox News Digital that the offender was struck in the leg.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in fair condition.

A Chicago Transit Authority sign is seen in Chicago, Oct. 14, 2022.

The offender was taken into custody, and charges are currently pending.

The department said that area detectives were investigating.

Chicago police officers in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago on Aug. 11, 2022.

The victim has a valid Illinois Concealed Carry License and Firearm Owner's Identification Card.