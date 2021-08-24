Alleged Chicken & Biscuit shooter pleads not guilty

Aug. 24—The man charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in downtown Manchester pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

In a brief arraignment, the defense attorney for Zabayullah Qahir, 29, also requested a full hearing on his continued detention at Valley Street jail.

During such a hearing, prosecutors will be forced to call witnesses and publicly disclose evidence in the case.

Qahir's lawyer is veteran defense attorney Mark Sisti.

Qahir is accused of shooting Sean Brown three times in July outside of the USA Chicken & Biscuit restaurant in downtown Manchester.

Brown, a former employee, was there to pick up his last paycheck. According to previous articles, an argument took place, and Qahir allegedly shot Brown three times, the final one while moving forward.

Qahir also faces charges of first-degree assault.

Brown, who is African-American, has said he will not testify in any trial, citing racial biases in the criminal justice system.

Qahir's previous lawyer has said Qahir should be able to claim self-defense, even if he was mistaken about being in danger, calling Brown's behavior "unpredictable and dangerous."