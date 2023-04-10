Alleged child abuse lands Northern Cambria woman to jail, police say

Apr. 10—NORTHERN CAMBRIA — A Northern Cambria woman was jailed Thursday, accused of injuring a 4-month-old boy and sending him to a Pittsburgh hospital with a skull injury in what is being called child abuse, authorities said.

Northern Cambria Borough police charged Diamond Feathers, 19, of the 800 block of 39th Street, with aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Cambria County Children and Youth Services notified police of a reported child abuse case on March 15.

UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh treated the child for a skull fracture, left femur fracture and other injuries. The injuries were initially reported as the result of a "fall incident" on Feb. 26.

"The injuries do not appear to be able to be caused as originally described from the child falling," said Dr. Michelle Clayton of Children's Hospital, according to the affidavit.

Feathers was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.