Alleged child molestor ditches court

A man accused of molesting little girls has jumped bail and reportedly left the state.

More than two years ago, Ronald Lee Burns was charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and one count of attempted statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

After a stint in jail, he posted bail through a local bail bondsman. The process is not unusual and is meant to ensure a defendant will show up for scheduled court appearances.

That process broke down when Burns failed to show up for court in 2017.

Today, his trial remains on hold until he's taken back into custody.

The 61-year-old Cherryville man was arrested in October 2016.

While he is a former Cleveland County Schools employee, the accusations against him do not involve contact with children at school, investigators say.

According to investigators, Burns' offenses involve two 7-year-old girls. The investigation began after one of the girls allegedly told her mother that Burns made her touch his genitals. Burns was acquainted with the family.

Both of the young accusers spoke with investigators, and a search warrant was issued for Burns’ home on Harbor Point Drive, according to an incident report.

An additional charge of failure to appear was added to Burns' alleged offenses when he failed to show up for court in July. An order for arrest followed, and his name is added into a national database.

If he is stopped by law enforcement anywhere in the country, his outstanding warrants will show up, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

A virtual wanted poster has been created and posted on Teddy Bail Bonds Facebook page. The poster alleges that the 5-foot, 8-inch-tall man has fled to New York.

The poster urges people with information about Burns contact the Sheriff's Office, the bailbonds company or the Kingston Police Department in New York.

