Alleged child porn suspect in custody

Jun. 23—A McAlester man wanted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation since March for allegedly sending child pornography via Facebook messenger is now in custody.

A warrant was issued for William Bryant Pope, 48, of McAlester, in March after he was charged with a felony count of buying/possessing/procuring obscene material, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Pope was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Records show Pope is also being held on a separate felony charge of domestic abuse-assault and battery and a motion to revoke a 2020 felony charge of domestic abuse-assault and battery,

An affidavit filed by OSBI agents states Facebook reported suspected child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 14, 2021.

NCMEC forwarded the report to OSBI on Feb. 2, 2021 stating an account belonging to Will Pope allegedly uploaded child pornography via Facebook Messenger on Jan. 13, 2021, the affidavit states.

According to the report, two files were flagged by Facebook that contained two photos of suspected child pornography.

OSBI Special Agent Courtney Barnett wrote in the report on Aug. 5, 2021, District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills granted a search warrant for the account and served Facebook with the warrant on the same day with the warrant being returned on Aug. 18, 2021.

Between January 22-March 9, 2022, the data from the Facebook account was reviewed by OSBI Special Agent Jordan Toyne, who found "approximately seven images of child sexually explicit material with one being a "hash match" from the NCMEC, the affidavit states.

Toyne wrote in the report that images of the apparent account owner were matched to Pope after a comparison to driver's license photos.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com