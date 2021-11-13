Alleged child rapist averts trial with 11th hour plea

Nov. 13—LIMA — Jeremy Kindle faces the possibility of up to 122 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 3 following his surprise guilty pleas Friday to 20 sex-related crimes against minors.

The Elida man was scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court on 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of sexual battery, six counts of felonious assault, 17 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, 18 counts of sexual battery and single counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Instead, he pleaded guilty Friday to five counts of felonious assaults and nine counts of sexual battery, all felonies of the second degree; and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a single count of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser, substituting for Judge Jeffrey Reed, ordered a pre-sentence investigation and labeled Kindle a Tier III sex offender who will be required to register with the authorities every 90 days for life after leaving prison.

Kindle seemed to struggle to maintain his composure several times during Friday's hearing, answering the judge's questions softly with "yes, ma'am," and "no, ma'am," responses.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said prosecutors worked "extremely closely with the victims in the case" in crafting a plea offer that was presented to Kindle.

According to the indictment against Kindle there were six alleged victims in the case who currently range in age from 11 to 18. The incidents for which Kindle is charged are said to have taken place between 2016 and 2018. The felonious assault charges alleged that Kindle did knowingly engage in sexual conduct with the minors while knowing he had tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS.

Some background

In July of 2018 Kindle, 36, and his domestic partner, Scott Steffes, were foster parents and adopted three boys, ages 3 through 8, with the help of the Allen County Children Services agency. The partners already had legal custody of three boys between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time.

In the Spring of 2020, however, investigators with the Lima Police Department were alerted to questionable activities inside the couple's home. When officers attempted to arrest Kindle as he left the home on May 23, he went back inside, grabbed a cordless circular saw and cut his own throat. He was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of his injuries.

Less than a month later heads began to roll at the Allen County Children Services agency as what would initially be described as violations of agency policies and procedures related to Kindle's case came to light.

Executive Director Cynthia Scanland and Program Administrators Brent Bunke and Staci Nichols were placed on paid administrative leave in mid-June of 2020 and less than a month later a grand jury returned the 65-count indictment against Kindle and a 62-count indictment against Steffes.

On Aug. 21, 2020, Scanland was terminated by the Children Services board. Bunke and Nichols each resigned. One month later Scanland was indicted on four felony counts and one misdemeanor charge related to her employment as the county agency's executive director.

The indictment alleged that on three separate occasions between Jan. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2019, the former director did "falsify, destroy, remove, conceal, alter, deface or mutilate any writing, computer software, data or record, to wit: Records kept concerning the training hours of foster parents Jeremy Kindle and/or Scott Steffes and the writing, data, computer software or record was kept by or belonged to a local, state or federal governmental entity."

A December trial date is still on the books for Steffes.