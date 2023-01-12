Alleged child sexual assault cases being investigated at Wake County daycare

Police are investigating after receiving multiple complaints against a daycare worker in Wendell, media outlets reported Thursday.

Three different 3-year-old children were allegedly assaulted, according to a report by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Two complaints were filed last week about the unidentified employee at ABC Land I Daycare at 610 Raymond Drive in Wendell.

A third one was reported earlier this week, ABC11 reported.

The daycare, which has been in operation since 1979, has two locations in Wendell.

The location on Raymond Drive cares for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Their website says the facility is a “five-star facility.”

According to a police report filed by a mother of one of the toddlers, the employee is described as a male who touched the child during naptime, WRAL reported.

The mother reported the assault happened before Christmas, according to the news report.

The Wendell Police Department turned the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation, ABC11 reported.

As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed, ABC11 said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.