Alleged 'chop-shop operation' busted in Olivehurst

Apr. 26—As part of a monthslong investigation, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department seized items last week allegedly found at a stolen vehicle and auto parts operation located at a residence in Olivehurst.

At about 9 a.m. on April 21, Yuba County detectives and deputies served a search warrant at a "dilapidated residence" in the 1600 block of Broadway Road in south Olivehurst and allegedly found a stolen vehicle and auto parts chop shop in operation, according to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

The owner and occupant of the property was identified as 59-year-old William Morrissey. He was found at the property and arrested for charges that include auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams said Yuba County Code Enforcement also responded to the home and declared it "unsafe to occupy."

The warrant and arrest was the result of an investigation into catalytic converter thefts in the community, Williams said. As a result of the search, dozens of auto parts were allegedly seized from the property, including several "catalytics."

Williams said over the course of the investigation, about "30 catalytics were intercepted and seized from shipments allegedly made by Morrissey to mail-in recycler businesses."

Because some car parts do not contain any identifying properties to trace back to potential victims, locating the owners of some of the alleged "stolen catalytics" could be difficult.

"We encourage vehicle owners to have identifying information, such as your driver's license number, etched onto these valuable parts," Williams said in a statement. "Catalytic converters are commonly targeted for their precious metal content. If you have been a recent victim of a catalytic converter theft and your part had an identifiable mark or number on it, please contact our department to see if we may have recovered your stolen property."

Along with Morrissey, a second subject at the scene was identified and arrested. Roy Crabb, 47, was arrested for several outstanding warrants including a violation of parole, Williams said.

Both Crabb and Morrissey were booked into Yuba County Jail.

As of Monday afternoon, Crabb was listed as still being at Yuba County Jail with no bail set for several charges, including burglary. Morrissey also was listed as still being at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $70,000.