Alleged Clayton Co. gang member indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking

A Clayton County man accused of being a motorcycle gang member has been indicted on multiple charges including sex trafficking and armed robbery.

Attorney General Chris Carr says Gerome McGriff Jr. 43, of Morrow is an alleged member of the Atlanta chapter of the Outcast motorcycle gang.

Carr says McGriff is believed to have recruited at least three women for the purpose of sexual servitude and to have provided the motorcycle gang with the financial proceeds from the sale of the victims.

Carr also alleges McGriff maintained the victims in sexual servitude by using his status as an “enforcer” in the gang to threaten them with violence.

“Across our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to disrupt their operations and keep our people safe,” said Carr. “Whether a buyer or a seller, those who abuse and exploit another person for sex will be met with the full force of the law. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units presented evidence to a Clayton County Grand Jury on August 30 resulting in McGriff’s indictment.

He faces five counts of trafficking of persons to sexual servitude, 10 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, one count of false imprisonment, one count of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

