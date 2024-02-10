Alleged cocaine dealer raided by anti-drug police units. How much he's accused of having

MARLBOROUGH — A local man who is accused of dealing cocaine in several communities has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Jospeh Urbinstando, 31, was arrested Tuesday at his Briarwood Lane home after a joint local, state and federal investigation, authorities said.

According to a press release, beginning in January, the Massachusetts State Police gang unit and the MetroWest Drug Task Force, which is comprised of detectives from Framingham, Natick, Ashland and Marlborough, began an investigation into Urbinstando, who they allege was trafficking in cocaine in Marlborough and Worcester.

On Tuesday, the drug task force, the gang unit, the Marlborough Police Department, Northborough Police Department and Worcester Police Department, as well as the federal Department of Homeland Security served several search warrants in both Marlborough and Northborough.

Authorities say they seized $200,000 in cash and a kilogram of cocaine during an investigation of a Marlborough man who they say sold drugs in several communities.

In the search, police said they seized 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine and $200,000 in cash. According to the federal Department of Justice, a kilogram of cocaine is worth about $30,000 on the streets.

Police arrested and charged Urbinstando with trafficking in cocaine of more than 200 grams.

Urbinstando pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment in Westborough District Court. He was ordered held on $750,000 bail. If he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitoring device and be on house arrest.

Urbinstando's lawyer, Michael James Gilliatt, declined to comment about the case.

Urbinstando is due back in court on March 5 for a probable cause hearing.

