Alleged confrontation after youth sports game leads to felony charge

Feb. 7—Prosecutors have brought a Kalispell man up on felony criminal endangerment charges after he allegedly punched another man's truck after a 2021 youth football game.

Tyrell Eugene Darrington, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert Allison on Feb. 8. Booked into the county jail on Feb. 1, he was released the same day on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

Darrington's victim told Kalispell Police officers that a man confronted him outside a local youth sports complex on Sept. 18, 2021 and followed him to his truck. As he tried to pull out of a parking spot, the other man jumped in front of his vehicle. When the truck began moving forward slowly, the man punched it in the left front quarter panel, leaving a dent, court documents said.

Officers identified Darrington as the individual based on the victim's description, according to court documents. When they confronted him, Darrington allegedly admitted to punching the vehicle.

Officials estimated the cost to repair the truck at $1,706.78.

Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

