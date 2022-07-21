Alleged cop killer had ‘ghost gun,’ 3D printer in Kansas City home: court records

Kansas City police detectives investigating the killing of a suburban police officer on Tuesday reported finding a homemade handgun and other items for the possible at-home manufacture of firearms after a search of the suspect’s home and car.

Joshua T. Rocha, 24, who is suspected of using an assault-style rifle to kill North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop, was under intense police surveillance Tuesday afternoon that led investigators to a residence in Kansas City’s Davidson neighborhood in the Northland.

During the surveillance operation, Kansas City detectives saw a juvenile leave a residence associated with Rocha and tactical officers conducted a car check. The girl told police Rocha was among the people who lived there.

Investigators knocked on the front door and were met there by a 47-year-old woman who said she was Rocha’s mother. She told police that sometime around 11 a.m. Rocha had returned to the residence, where the mother and son rent a room, and appeared “distraught,” a detective wrote in the search warrant application.

His mother recalled hearing him say: “I really (expletive) up this time and I shot a police officer.” She told police Rocha was concerned about having a fully automatic assault rifle “that he made” and “that he couldn’t go to jail.”

She said her son left the house before police arrived after changing his clothes and had left his cellphone there.

She also told police Rocha “makes guns” at the house and that one of his firearms was inside, according to court papers. Based on that account and other information gathered by investigators, a Clay County judge granted permission for police to search the house for any evidence related to Vasquez’s killing.

Inside they reported finding a 3D printed handgun, a 3D printer, firearm parts, ammunition, two laptop computers, cellphones and a bullet fragment. Firearms made with 3D printers are examples of privately-made weapons commonly known as “ghost guns” that often lack serial numbers and are difficult for authorities to trace.

Authorities have said Rocha was pulled over by Officer Vasquez around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Clay Street for an expired temporary license plate. As Vasquez approached the driver’s side door, Rocha allegedly shot him through a partially open window, exited the car and shot him twice more as he lay in the street.

Vasquez, 32, was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and died there while preparations were underway to move him to another trauma center.

The killing touched off a massive response from law enforcement on Tuesday as they sought a vehicle and suspect in connection with the shooting. Rocha surrendered to authorities later Tuesday afternoon at a Clay County government building and allegedly confessed to the crime.

Inside the parking lot of the Clay County Annex, 1901 NE 48th St., Kansas City police saw a vehicle fitting the description of the one that had been sought that day. There was an assault-style rifle seen on the passenger seat of the car, which was towed and searched. Police found reported finding a firearm, gun parts and bullet casings inside.

During a police interview, Rocha allegedly described in detail the events leading up to Vasquez’s shooting, saying he held an American Tactical brand rifle in his lap in the moments before the fatal encounter. He allegedly said he killed Vasquez because he did not want to go to jail or have his car towed.

It was unclear whether the weapon suspected of being used to kill Vasquez was modified or manufactured at home. As of Wednesday, authorities had disclosed little information about the firearm, saying only that a weapon had been recovered during a search.

On Wednesday, Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White announced that Rocha had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Vasquez’s killing. Prosecutors are also weighing the possibility of pursuing the death penalty.

Rocha was being held in Clay County jail on a $2 million bond. He made his first appearance in Clay County Circuit Court on Thursday.

In the wake of Vasquez’s killing, community members, elected officials and law enforcement from around the state have mourned the death. A fund has also been created to raise money for funeral arrangements and to help Vasquez’s family.

The Star’s Andrea Klick and Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.