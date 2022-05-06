Alleged cult leader set to appear before DeKalb County judge Friday morning

An alleged metro Atlanta cult leader could be out of jail later this morning.

Eligio Bishop, also known as “Nature Boy,” is set to appear in a DeKalb County courtroom for a bond hearing Friday morning. He faces several charges including rape and false imprisonment.

Bishop was arrested last month after a raid on his DeKalb County home on Arbor Chase. He was one of several people led away in handcuffs.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that Bishop leads an online cult known as “Carbon Nation.”

“Carbon Nation is his cult. He’s been whooping girls, beating girls, fertilizing girls, getting girls ready for marriage,” a female neighbor said, not giving her name.

“Basically, the police raided us on false accusations,” a disciple by the name of Musa told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston.

Musa said Bishop is their god and as a group they believe in nature, nudity, and kindness. He said the criminal accusations are from a disgruntled former member of the Carbon Nation family.

“She said she was here under false imprisonment. We have live documentation of when we said, ‘Hey, if you want to leave, you can leave, nobody is forced to stay here,’” Musa said.

According to a 2017 report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Bishop is a former model, stripper, and barber.

Bishop’s bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

