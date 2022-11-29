Alleged dating app predator linked to the death of a Cudahy woman has been arrested, police say

Franklin Police took a person of interest in a local a kidnapping and separate death investigation into custody around 10:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Police apprehended Timothy Olson on a warrant from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department for five counts of felony identity theft, according to the Racine Police Department.

Olson was spotted at a business on South 27th Street in Franklin Monday night, according to Franklin Police who had cautioned the public not to attempt to contact or apprehend Olson.

Olson, 52, is wanted by the South Milwaukee Police department in connection with an incident at a local tavern on Nov. 17 in which a 55-year-old woman, later identified as Kim Mikulance of Cudahy, died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office could not determine her cause of death, according to a Nov. 25 report. The incident occurred at the Powers on 10th bar, 1815 10th Ave., South Milwaukee, the ME's office said.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and it is not known if any crime has occurred, or if this incident is related to any other investigations by other jurisdictions,” South Milwaukee Police said in a Nov. 22 news release.

Those other incidents relate to warnings from Racine Police who said Olson is linked to three women, including Mikulance, who fell unconscious in his presence at a bar. In a Nov. 21 statement, Racine Police alleged Olson “met women on dating apps and victimize(d) them, resulting in financial loss.”

In one incident, a woman said she connected with Olson via Match.com. The two allegedly met at a bar, but she had no recollection of the ride home. The victim later found about $800 worth of unauthorized transactions from multiple Kwik Trip locations in southeastern Wisconsin on her debit card.

Anyone who has been victimized in a similar fashion or someone with more information on these incidents is encouraged to contact ATF Task Force Officer Detective Contreras of the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (414)378-6734 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Alleged dating app predator linked to Cudahy woman's death arrested