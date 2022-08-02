Alleged dealer would get 5 years in fentanyl death

Aug. 1—HAVERHILL — In May 2021, Tyler King was stabbed during what police concluded was a deal for fentanyl that had gone awry.

Prosecutors say that stabbing did not stop King from continuing to sell the drug.

A little more than two months later, on the afternoon of Aug. 1, King, 25, of Haverhill, showed up at the apartment of his longtime friend and customer, Trisha Denoncourt.

The following day, Denoncourt was found dead of a fentanyl overdose in her bathroom. She was 42 and the mother of twin sons, 3, who were living with their father.

Now King is facing a manslaughter charge in Salem Superior Court, where on Friday, a judge indicated that he'd impose a five-year prison term if King were to plead guilty prior to trial.

"It is a very, very sad situation," Judge Thomas Drechsler said during the hearing, where he heard a victim-impact sister from the victim's sister, who found her body hours after she had succumbed.

King's lawyer, Jeff Sweeney, asked for time to consider the offer and a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16, where King will either plead guilty or ask to continue toward an eventual trial.

Prosecutor Erin Bellavia had requested a six- to eight-year prison term for King.

Bellavia said in the days leading up to her death, Denoncourt and King had texted back and forth about purchasing fentanyl.

At one point, King cautioned her that the batch he was selling was "very strong" and she needed to be careful. She told him in a text that she'd always been careful, particularly after a "scare" in October 2020.

Video surveillance from city cameras showed King in the area near her home on the afternoon of Aug. 1, and police found images from a neighbor's doorbell camera of King walking up to her door.

After King left, she continuously reached out to people with text messages, including her sponsor, telling her she was struggling and that it had been a "rough few days."

Still, she had some hope that things were going to turn around, sending friends and family members real estate listings of potential homes where she could have her sons with her.

Her last message, just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 2, was to her father, with a link to a Zillow listing, Bellavia said.

Hours later, unable to reach Denoncourt, her sister went to check on her.

"It haunts me every day," she wrote in a victim impact statement read by the prosecutor. "I will never get that horrific vision out of my head."

Police took the victim's phone and days later, posing as her, contacted King. When he showed up to sell her more drugs, he was arrested, said the prosecutor.

Under a recent decision by the state's Supreme Judicial Court, it's not merely enough to show that a person sold drugs to someone who overdosed in order to prove manslaughter, Drechsler noted.

But here, prosecutors say that King knew of Donencourt's history of addiction.

Sweeney said King himself is the victim of the drug crisis, with a father who has spent much of his life in and out of the criminal justice system due to addiction, and a mother who has been in recovery for just a few years.

King, who spent chunks of his childhood in foster care, "grew up in a drug addicted household," said Sweeney. He sold to support his own addiction, the lawyer said.

The families had known each other for years after the Denoncourts moved to town from Andover, and King looked at Trisha Denoncourt like a big sister.

Sweeney said his client has started taking part in programs while in custody in the case. He asked the judge for a shorter term of no more than three years.

After reading through grand jury minutes and copies of the texts between King and the victim, Drechsler again commented on the sadness of the situation.

But he also said he was "really troubled" by the tone of the texts, which he said seemed to be "encouraging" Denoncourt to use the drug.

"This is such a sad situation, the people she leaves behind," Drechsler again remarked.

If King accepts the judge's offer, he would serve five years in state prison, followed by three years of probation, during which he would have to take part in random drug testing and other conditions.

Information from a prior Eagle-Tribune report was used in this story.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

