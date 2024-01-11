Alleged death threats leave man facing felony charge

Jan. 11—A man who allegedly repeatedly told authorities he planned to kill or harm the mother of his child and her spouse is facing a felony intimidation charge in Flathead County District Court.

Jonathan Harley Glode, 31, remains in the county jail with bail set at $100,000 following his Jan. 5 arrest. He is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on Jan. 25 for his arraignment on the felony charge.

Authorities began investigating Glode after learning of his alleged death threats from a third party on Jan. 4, according to court documents. When Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies contacted Glode by phone the next day, he allegedly repeated those threats.

Accusing the victims of abusing his son, Glode told investigators he would kill them if the Sheriff's Office failed to protect the child, court documents said. Described as growing increasingly upset, Glode allegedly said he would take matters into his own hands unless the Sheriff's Office began investigating the victims for abuse.

Deputies later found Glode driving near South Meridian Drive and U.S. 2 in Kalispell and arrested him, according to court documents. During a subsequent interview with detectives, Glode allegedly said he made the threats to spur the Sheriff's Office into investigating the mother of his child and her spouse.

But he reiterated his intent to kill a member of the couple "if things were not done," according to court documents.

If convicted, Glode faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

