Alleged dog shooter is headed to trial

Aug. 11—LINESVILLE — An Erie County man will stand trial in Crawford County for allegedly shooting and killing seven dogs and wounding two others in Beaver Township in June.

Skyler James Martin, 21, of Cranesville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard on nine third-degree counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Martin automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. He faces up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine on each count, if convicted.

ANNA (Association for Needy and Neglected Animals) Shelter Animal Cruelty Officer Eric Duckett filed the charges against Martin on July 8.

Nine German shepherds, ages 8 months to 5 years, were found June 26 at a home in the 25000 block of Reeds Corners Road after family members who owned the dogs returned from vacation, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The animals reportedly had been left in the care of a friend.

Duckett investigated the scene June 28 and found multiple shell casings both inside and outside the kennels, the affidavit said.

Several days later, an anonymous caller led Duckett to a man who said Martin had been living in his residence and had asked to borrow the man's Glock 17 9mm pistol on June 24, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said when Martin returned the gun, he allegedly told several people in the residence he had shot "a bunch of dogs with it."

The investigation found multiple text messages between Martin and the man in which Martin allegedly asks the man to "get rid of your gun and hand them mine" so that ballistics evidence "would cross me off the list" of suspects, the affidavit said.

The two dogs who survived remain with foster caregivers.

Martin remains free on $30,000 bond awaiting trial during the January 2023 term of county criminal court.

