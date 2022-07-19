Alleged dog thief: 'It was a misunderstanding'

Jul. 19—PLAINS TWP. — A woman charged by township police with stealing a 3-year-old Pomeranian/Husky mix named Whiskey said the incident was a misunderstanding.

Lindsey Dawn Rydzfski, 33, of East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park, Plains Township, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property as police allege she stole the dog from its owner on Saturday.

Rydzfski said she is embarrassed over the situation.

District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on Monday arraigned Rydzfski who was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

The dog's owner from Jumper Road reported her dog was stolen and was following a GPS tracker in the dog's collar. The owner believed the dog was inside a vehicle as the dog was moving fast.

Police said the owner got into her vehicle and followed the GPS signal leading her to Marcy Street in Duryea where she found the dog's collar with dog tags and a smashed tracking signal in the middle of the street.

Police said surveillance cameras in Duryea recorded a maroon Chevrolet Malibu with Whiskey hanging out the passenger side window.

While on patrol Monday morning, Officer Brian Baranski spotted the Chevrolet parked outside Rydzfski's residence.

When officers knocked on her door, they heard a dog barking inside, the complaint says.

Rydzfski and the dog went outside where an officer placed the canine inside a cruiser.

Rydzfski told police, the complaint says, she found the dog on her property and claimed to have looked at the dog's collar she said did not have any owner's information. She said she took the dog for a ride and its collar fell off in Duryea.

Police said there were tags listing the dog's name, owner and phone number on the collar when it was recovered.

Rydzfski, police allege, failed to contact police, the SPCA or post anything on social media in an attempt to find the dog's owner.