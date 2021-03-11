Alleged domestic disturbance leads to school lockdown; man arrested

The Ada News, Okla.
·2 min read

Mar. 11—Roff Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after an alleged domestic disturbance between two parents which made its way into the town of Roff.

Christian said his office received a report that a man, Robbie Lee Odom, 39, of Roff, reportedly violated a protective order placed against him by his estranged wife.

"(The woman) alleged that while attempting to take her three children to school this morning, Odom blocked the roadway with his vehicle on Dolberg Road west of Roff, preventing (her) and the children from passing. (She) eventually got around him and proceeded into Roff."

She told deputies that Odom followed her into Roff and attempted to ram her vehicle with his vehicle, but that no contact was made between the vehicles.

"Once inside the town of Roff, Odom again blocked the roadway preventing his estranged wife from passing," Christian said. "Odom allegedly got out of his vehicle and approached his wife and three children.

"Upon Odom's approach, he grabbed the vehicle window pulling the window from the track while threatening to kill his wife if she did not let him see the children."

Christian said the woman placed her car in reverse and drove backwards away from Odom and the area. She then went to Roff Schools and reported to school officials what had taken place, and that's when the schools were placed on lockdown, which lasted from about 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

"Deputy Kent Kerr was in the area and quickly obtained the information on the allegations against Odom," Christian said. "Deputy Kent Kerr And Deputy William Lampkin proceeded to a residence where Odom is known to frequent.

"Odom was located at the residence and after a short interview, was placed under arrest (on suspicion of) stalking, kidnapping, making terroristic threats or acts of violence and violation of a protective order."

