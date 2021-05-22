Alleged drug trafficker extradited to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities arrested an alleged international drug trafficker Friday in Los Angeles after he was extradited from France, prosecutors said.

Jose Guillermo Grosso Gamez, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Grosso, also known under his aliases “Greenhills” and “Martinez Asociados,” is considered to be the lead defendant in a case that charges 17 people, prosecutors said. He is only the third person to be taken into custody on the 2018 indictment.

The indictment alleges that their organization shipped thousands of pounds of methamphetamine globally, sometimes by hiding the drugs inside consumer and industrial products.

Grosso allegedly tried to ship about 265 pounds (120.20 kilograms) of meth — hidden in computer equipment — from Mexico to Australia, prosecutors said. Law enforcement intercepted the shipment in Memphis.

Grosso also bribed government officials in Mexico, prosecutors allege.

Other countries also seized shipments of meth allegedly under Grosso's control, including in Mexico and the Philippines.

