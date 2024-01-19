Alleged drunk driver arraigned on third manslaughter charge in Somerset wrong-way crash

FALL RIVER — Somerset native Adam Gauthier was arraigned on a third count of manslaughter while operating under the influence in Fall River District Court on Friday with a plea of not guilty entered on his behalf.

Gauthier, a human resources executive with Google who lives in New York City, appeared in court on crutches and with a boot on his right foot.

Gauthier is accused of driving a 2023 Range Rover SUV while drunk on Christmas night, traveling the wrong way on the Somerset side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Route 6, and crashing into a number of vehicles, killing Jacoby Arruda, 15, and his grandparents, Floriano Arruda, 73, and Donna Arruda, 68.

Jacoby was pronounced dead that night, Floriano died the next morning, and Donna succumbed to her injuries a few days later, on Dec. 29.

Adam Gauthier was arraigned on a third manslaughter with operating under the influence charge Friday, Jan. 19, in Fall River District Court, in the car crash that killed Donna and Floriano Arruda and their grandson Jacoby on Christmas night on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset.

Friday’s arraignment for manslaughter is connected to Donna Arruda’s death.

About 15 members of the Arruda family and friends attended Friday's arraignment.

It was the first time Gauthier had appeared in public court since the accident. He was initially arraigned on two counts of manslaughter while he was in St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

He was later transferred to the Bristol County House of Corrections.

Gauthier has been free since Jan. 12 after posting $100,000 cash bail.

Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Karen O’Sullivan said the DA’s office was not asking for any additional bail on the latest charges, but noted that at the time he posted the cash bail, special conditions of his release were added that he not operate a motor vehicle and remain alcohol free.

Court records indicate that Gauthier is also wearing a GPS tracking device.

The Christmas night accident

O’Sullivan told Fall River District Court Judge Paul Pino that on the night of the accident, at around 11 p.m., “the defendant was seen on video entering Route 6 west on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset driving the wrong way.”

Gauthier’s SUV struck the vehicle that the Arruda family was traveling in head-on.

Police conducted several field sobriety tests on Gauthier, she said.

“He did poorly,” said O’Sullivan. “The defendant admitted to consuming alcohol that evening and admitted that he probably shouldn’t have been driving.”

Donna Arruda's granddaughter, Aliyah Fonseca, listens to the court proceedings Friday, Jan. 19, in Fall River District Court. Adam Gauthier was arraigned on a third manslaughter with operating under the influence charge in the car crash that killed Donna and Floriano Arruda and their grandson Jacoby on Christmas night on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset.

After he was arrested at the scene, Gauthier was sent to the Ash Street jail but requested medical attention and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

O’Sullivan said at the hospital blood was drawn from Gauthier for medical purposes and showed a .10 alcohol level 6½ hours after the fatal crash.

Defense takes shape

Gauthier’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said that the night of the accident the conditions were foggy and that due to the design of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, other drivers had driven the wrong way.

Gauthier, Reddington argued, failed the sobriety tests due to injuries he suffered in the crash.

“He had a concussion, he had a fractured sternum, he had fractured ribs, he had a broken ankle,” said Reddington, adding that the accident was a “horrific tragedy,” which Gauthier understands.

Reddington said that Gauthier has no recollection of the accident.

Pino set Gauthier’s next hearing date for March 15.

“He’ll probably be indicted before then,” responded Reddington.

Family sets up memorial fund

After the arraignment and a meeting with the District Attorney’s staff, Donna Arruda’s two children spoke with the media outside the Fall River Justice Center.

“We were just here listening. There is really not much going on, everything is still so new. We’re just here supporting each other,” said Donna's son, Carl Rebello.

“This one was for our mom. It was the third arraignment, it was pretty tough. We just keep reliving something that we shouldn’t be reliving,” said daughter Lisa Napert.

Donna Arruda's son, Carl Rebello and daughter, Lisa Napert speak to the media outside Fall River District Court Friday after Adam Gauthier's arraignment on a third manslaughter with operating under the influence charge in the car crash that killed Donna and Floriano Arruda and their grandson, Jacoby on Christmas night on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset.

Both Napert and Rebello said they believe justice will be served for their family.

“The facts are the facts. The DA is doing everything that they can and the State Police,” Napert said.

Rebello said that the day’s proceedings were not the family’s main focus.

“We still have a lot of personal and family things to work on and focus on,” Rebello said.

He said the family has trust in the DA and the State Police, and that part is “100% out of our hands.”

“It’s a tragedy on both sides. He made a terrible mistake, but unfortunately when consequences come about, it’s not up to us,” Rebello said.

The family recently set up the Jacoby Arruda Memorial Foundation to honor the 15-year-old who had a passion for baseball, along with his grandparents. Proceeds will go toward supporting the construction and maintenance of baseball fields around Massachusetts.

“Honestly, that’s probably 90% of my focus right now, because I think we can make something to help the surrounding communities,” Rebello said. “I don’t want them to be forgotten, and with the support of all the teams and associations that they worked with, it's a group effort.”

To find the website and donate go to https://www.thejacobymemorialfoundation.com.

