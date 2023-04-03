Alleged drunk driver caught in Charlton swamp after bolting Mass. Pike crash

CHARLTON – A Lowell man faces a dozen charges, including drunken driving and assault and battery on a police officer, after allegedly causing multiple crashes, and sending one person to the hospital, Sunday afternoon on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

State troopers arrested Carlos A. Rodriguez, 33, in a swamp, soon after a homeowner reported seeing a suspicious man in his yard, state police said.

Earlier, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, state police received numerous calls about a driver operating erratically, causing crashes on the westbound side of the turnpike. The callers said the driver was continuing to drive on the highway despite the crashes, according to a news release from state police spokesman Dave Procopio.

A trooper started a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, a gold Cadillac XTS sedan, on the turnpike in Charlton. The chase ended when the driver caused another crash, the news release said.

The driver finally came to a stop after crashing a couple of miles down the westbound side of the turnpike. Witnesses said he ran away from the crash.

A Charlton homeowner tipped police to his Sturbridge Road home after seeing a man running through his backyard.

State police said troopers chased the man about 500 yards through thick woods and into a swamp off Simpson Road.

Police finally caught up with Rodriguez in waist-deep water. He put up a struggle before he could be placed in handcuffs, state police said.

“During the entire interaction troopers made observations of Rodriguez consistent with intoxication,” the news release said, “including an odor of alcohol, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and difficulty remaining steady on his feet."

State police said troopers recovered evidence of narcotics and alcohol usage from Rodriguez's vehicle.

He was booked at the Charlton barracks, then taken to Harrington Hospital after complaining of pain.

A 52-year-old woman was taken to Harrington Hospital in Charlton after an Audi Q5 driven by an 80-year-old man from West Simsbury, Connecticut, was involved in a crash allegedly caused by Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned Monday at the Dudley District Court.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. state police: Drunk driver arrested in Charlton swamp