Alleged drunk driver in fatal head-on collision has been charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder who was driving under the influence of alcohol and without a license when he was involved in a head-on collision that killed a woman, police say.

Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin was arrested Feb. 11 in connection with the crash, which happened in Russell County Jan. 2, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Police said Entzin, 23, of Russell Springs, was driving south on U.S. 127 in a Ford Escape when his vehicle collided head-on with a northbound 2022 GMC Terrain driven by Wanda Wethington. Wethington, 75, of Russell Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Entzin sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

In addition to the murder charge, he is also charged with speeding 14 mph over the limit, no operator’s license, first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — aggravating circumstance, failure to give oncoming vehicle half the highway and reckless driving.

Entzin was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center, state police said.