Alleged drunk driver involved in fatal collision pleads no contest

Oct. 4—The motorist accused of striking and killing a 21-year-old from Columbia Falls while drunk in March pleaded no contest Tuesday to a trio of misdemeanors stemming from the fatal collision.

John Lee Wilson initially pleaded not guilty in Flathead County Justice Court in July to careless driving involving death or serious bodily injury, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and operating without liability insurance in effect. He entered the no contest pleas during a scheduled omnibus hearing on Oct. 3 as prosecutors amended the drunk driving charge to aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, first offense.

Judge Paul Sullivan set sentencing for 11 a.m., Oct. 11.

Driving under the influence, first offense, carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine. An aggravated charge, however, is punishable by up to one year imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Misdemeanor careless driving is punishable by up to six months in county jail and a $5,000 fine. Operating without liability insurance comes with a fine of up to $500.

Wilson allegedly struck Robert Dewbre, 21, at the intersection of U.S. 2 and Montana 40, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. According to police logs, Dewbre was crossing the road from a nearby bar to a gas station when he was hit at about 2:07 a.m., March 11.

Montana Highway Patrol investigated the fatality.

Deputy County Attorney Suzanne Barnes is prosecuting the case. Wilson is represented by attorney Maury Solomon.

