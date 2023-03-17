Alleged drunk driver in road rage incident spits, bites Horizon City PD officer

A man involved in a road rage incident is accused of drinking drunk, spitting on two Horizon City Police Department officers and biting one on the hand as they attempted to arrest him, officials said.

Horizon City Police Department officers responded to a report of a road rage incident about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 14200 block of Horizon Boulevard, police officials said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Eduardo Vasquez, 28, who was involved in the road rage incident, officials said.

No information was released on what started the road rage incident or who was in the other vehicle.

Vasquez was allegedly driving drunk and had a gun with him.

Two officers attempted to arrest Vasquez, but he spit on them, officials said. Vasquez then allegedly bit one of the officers on the hand.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his hand.

Officers were able to place Vasquez under arrest.

Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, assault of a peace officer, and two counts of harassment of a public servant.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a bond totaling $11,000, jail records show. Vasquez posted bail Thursday, jail logs show.

