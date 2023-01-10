Alleged drunk driver struck sheriff's deputy's vehicle

Jan. 10—A 22-year-old faces a felony negligent vehicular assault charge after allegedly ramming into the rear of a parked sheriff's deputy's vehicle while driving drunk near Somers in December.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop with another vehicle on Montana 82 about 11:44 p.m., Dec. 12 when a black Volvo allegedly driven by Auburn Bee Flores slammed into his vehicle. Inside at the time, the deputy suffered injuries in the collision, court documents said.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper sent to investigate the crash found Flores receiving treatment from medical responders from Bigfork. She allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the wreck and the trooper noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, court documents said.

Taking stock of the surroundings, the trooper ruled out weather, road conditions and possible vision obstructions as other potentially contributing causes for the crash, according to court documents.

When emergency responders took Flores to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment, the trooper followed along. During a subsequent conversation with Flores, she boasted bloodshot and watery eyes as well as slurred speech marked by mumbling, court documents said.

The trooper later found that Flores lacked a valid driver's license and insurance. After submitting to a test to determine if she was impaired — she failed — Flores allegedly admitted to downing six alcoholic drinks prior to the crash. She also apologized, court documents said.

A preliminary test put her blood alcohol concentration at .299, according to court documents. She also agreed to a blood draw, the results of which were sent to the state crime lab.

While prosecutors filed the felony charge against Flores on Dec. 21, records do not yet list any appearances in Flathead County District Court nor any upcoming hearings. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $10,000 fine along with the possibility of restitution.

