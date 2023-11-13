Alleged drunk driving crash kills Westchester man, injures child in Putnam

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said a Dutchess County man was intoxicated when he hit a car, killing a driver and injuring a child passenger on Route 9 Saturday night.

Police said 56-year-old Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction was driving northbound on Route 9 in Philipstown while intoxicated around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night when his car crossed the double yellow line and hit a car headed southbound.

At around 9:45, police say the driver, 52-year-old Joe Stubblefield of Cortlandt Manor was pronounced dead at the scene and a seven-year-old child passenger was transported to Westchester Medical Center to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Martinez was arrested for 2nd degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and failure to use the designated lane. He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond. The Sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Alleged drunk driving crash kills Westchester man