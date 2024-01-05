Alleged drunk motorcyclist arrested in Chico after police chase

(FOX40.COM) — A man on a motorcycle was arrested under suspicion of driving drunk after he led Chico Police on a chase.

On Thursday around 2 p.m., a Chico Police Sergeant said he was traveling on the north Esplanade when he witnessed “an off-road motorcycle traveling on the roadway.” The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and refused to stop for the sergeant.

The driver fled on the motorcycle northbound on the Esplanade through the Eaton Road intersection and attempted to ride into the levee at Mud Creek before laying the motorcycle

down in the dirt and fleeing on foot, according to the sergeant.

Chico Police said the man was apprehended a short time later by several officers and arrested for alleged reckless evading, driving under the influence (DUI), and various vehicle code

violations.

