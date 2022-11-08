Alleged drunken driver kills man, 55, crossing Kakaako road

Nov. 7—A 55-year-old man died after an alleged drunken driver struck him while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako early Saturday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified the pedestrian as Landon T. Kimura of Kaneohe.

Honolulu police said a vehicle operated by a 29-year-old man was traveling westbound on Ala Moana Boulevard and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk at about 12 :30 a.m.

Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist was not injured in the collision.

Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. Police arrested the 29-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was released pending investigation.

Police said it's unknown at this time whether speed or drugs were involved.

This is the 41st traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.