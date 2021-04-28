NYC drunk driver suspect sobs and apologizes for death of NYPD officer: ‘I’m sorry’

Louis Casiano
·3 min read

The woman suspected of killing a New York City police officer in an alleged drunken crash early Tuesday said "I'm sorry" as she was led away from a police precinct in handcuffs into a squad car.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, faces a slew of charges, including two counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, leaving an accident resulting in death and driving while intoxicated in connection with the death of Anastasio Tsakos, a 14-year veteran who was assigned to Highway 3, the NYPD told Fox News.

She was driving on a suspended driver's license at the time of the crash, police said. In total, her license has been suspended 14 times and she has been cited for multiple driving violations, authorities said.

NEW YORK CITY WEEKEND BLOODSHED LEAVES 31 PEOPLE SHOT, 6 KILLED: 'WELCOME TO THE CITY OF VIOLENCE'

During the walk to the police car in front of a group of reporters, Beauvais apologized for the officer's death as she was being led out of the 107th Precinct in Queens.

"I am sorry that I hit him and that he’s dead," she sobbed. "I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry!"

Tsakos was a father of a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, police said.

When asked what she wanted to tell his family, an emotional Beauvais said: "I didn't mean to, I'm sorry." She was then asked by reporters where she was coming from before the crash.

"I was coming from the studio," as the doors to the police vehicle were being closed. "I do a podcast."

Tsakos was diverting traffic away from a fatal accident on a freeway in Queens just before 2 a.m. when a vehicle veered and he was struck "head-on" by a 2013 Volkswagen, police said.

The driver fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later. The officer was taken to a hospital where he died. Beauvais' blood alcohol level was 0.159%, way above the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

The Daily Mail reported that just hours before the fatal crash, Beauvais streamed herself on Facebook Live for nearly two hours where she signed off by saying: "F--- the police." To start the video, she was seen smoking and reportedly taking shots of Vodka while playing N.W.A.’s "F--- tha Police."

During her rant, she spoke about the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in which he was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

"This week we are going to talk about the ignorance that was the Derek Chauvin trial or the ignorance that is essentially just is this (expletive) justice system," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went to criticize police shootings and the arguments used to justify police shootings.

"Why do you need a weapon to do your job," she asks. "If you were afraid for your life, go be a secretary at Walmart. Do us all the favor. Go open up a daycare. But please stop hitting us with the (expletive) excuse that you felt threatened about something."

