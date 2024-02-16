Alleged DUI driver charged with murder

Feb. 15—Adrienne Rose Maloney, 38, of Yuba City was charged with second degree murder on Jan. 30 after killing a Roseville woman in a suspected drunk driving incident on Jan. 27.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 4:05 p.m. on South George Washington Boulevard in Sutter County when Maloney reportedly crossed into the southbound lane directly in front of another vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision. Christine Meyers, 53, was a passenger in the other vehicle traveling southbound and suffered fatal injuries.

Both drivers remained on the scene after the collision and investigators determined that alcohol was considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, the CHP said. As a result, Maloney was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony DUI causing injury.

Maloney was booked into the Sutter County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

According to court documents, Maloney had a prior DUI charge from 2023 at the time of this incident. On Dec. 28, 2023, Maloney pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol .08 or more, and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

On Jan. 30, Maloney appeared in court to be arraigned on the recent charges filed against her.

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré reportedly requested that Maloney's bail status be revoked, claiming that she is a danger to the public. This request was granted and Maloney remains at no bail status, the District Attorney's Office said.

Maloney will appear again in court on Feb. 26 for a continued arraignment.

"The decision to drive impaired can have deadly consequences. It is a senseless act that can, and does, ruin lives. It puts everyone on the road at risk. Don't take the risk — don't drive impaired," the District Attorney's Office said.