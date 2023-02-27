Alleged DUI driver ignores cones, lights as he crashes into Clovis cruiser, police say

Officers accused a Fresno man of being impaired while driving before he plowed into a Clovis police cruiser behind traffic cones, police said Sunday.

A Clovis officer had parked the cruiser with its lights flashing and put out traffic cones about 1 a.m. to divert traffic on Willow north of Gettysburg avenues, police said on social media.

The officer was attending to a previous crash there.

Despite the cones and lights, a driver police identified as Choua Xiong, 53, drove through the intersection and struck the rear of the police car with an officer inside, according to police.

Xiong did not stop after the crash but was pulled over by another officer about a block away, police said. The officer in the crash was not injured and will not miss work, according to police.

Xiong was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, police said.