Alleged East Stroudsburg kidnapper/robber apprehended in York

An East Stroudsburg man charged with the kidnapping and robbery of a Tobyhanna woman was found and arrested in York on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP announced that Brandon Pearsall-McNeally, 29, had been located in the southeastern Pennsylvania county on May 16, and had been taken into custody by the York County Drug Task Force in conjunction with the PSP Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

At around 6 a.m. on April 7, 2022, the PSP Desk personnel received a 911 call from a male regarding his girlfriend having been kidnapped an robbed by an unknown male she had given a "cash-Uber" ride to. Troopers immediately met with the caller and the victim, an unidentified 26-year-old woman, off of Exit 308 on Interstate 80 in East Stroudsburg.

The victim stated that she offers "cash-Uber" rides through word of mouth, and during the late evening hours she had picked up Pearsall-McNeally, an unknown male at the time, from the Westgate Apartments in Stroudsburg and transported him to the Mount Airy Casino in Paradise Township. According to the victim, Pearsall-McNeally identified himself as "Brandon" and "Diamond."

At around 3 a.m. the victim received a text message from Pearsall-McNeally to pick him up from the casino, which she did. Shortly after, Pearsall-McNeally, sitting in the back seat, allegedly produced a black pistol and placed it at her neck, and told her to follow his orders. She stated that Pearsall-McNeally had her drive through Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg, threatened to kill her, stole her money, and attempted to get her to contact her boyfriend and have him appear so that he could rob him as well.

A release from PSP notes that during the incident, the male appeared "remorseful at times, and other times aggressive."

PSP troopers conducted the initial investigation, obtaining surveillance photos from the casino.Pearsall-McNeally had also been involved in incidents with the Stroud Area Regional Police Department earlier that evening, while wearing the same clothes. Police state that Pearsall-McNeally had an "extensive and violent" criminal history.

A warrant of arrest for kidnapping and robbery was obtained through the district court, and Pearsall-McNeally was located and arrested in York on Monday.

Trooper Justin M. Leri of Troop N's Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono man wanted for kidnapping found, arrested in York County