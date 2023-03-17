UPDATE: Alleged Edwardsville gunman arrested, arraigned

Mar. 16—EDWARDSVILLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's shooting at the Hilltop Apartments complex.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Edwardsville Police Chief David Souchick this afternoon announced that Antwon Leon Bickerstaff, 38, has been taken into custody on charges related to the shooting of Edrisa Sey.

Bickerstaff's last known address is 46 Brookside Ave., Wilkes-Barre. He allegedly was observed in a Black Chevy Impala fleeing the scene.

Wilkes-Barre Police located a black Chevy Impala on Brookside Avenue in the city, and Edwardsville Police and County Detectives, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force set up surveillance.

Members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, led by Deputy U.S. Marshal Bobby Lenahan, observed Bickerstaff exit a Brookside Avenue address in Wilkes-Barre at about 11:50 a.m Thursday and they took him into custody, the DA's office said.

Sey, 41, who lives in the apartment complex, suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where police said he underwent surgery.

Bickerstaff is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, who set bail at $50,000.

Bickerstaff was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, with a preliminary hearing set fir 9:30 a.m. March 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in Edwardsville responded to the apartment complex at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting and a victim, identified as Sey.

Officers from Kingston and Larksville were providing emergency aid to Sey before he was transported to the hospital.

Sey's girlfriend told police that Sey left his apartment and "met up" with her ex-boyfriend Bickerstaff. The girlfriend walked out of Sey's apartment and saw Sey and Bickerstaff talking.

Bickerstaff then pulled out a firearm and shot Sey before fleeing in his Chevrolet, the complaint says.

Surveillance cameras recorded Bickerstaff driving into the parking lot in front of Sey's apartment, walk across the lot and meets with Sey.

Footage shows Bickerstaff and Sey talking for several minutes when Bickerstaff pulls a firearm and fires three rounds striking Sey one time in the left upper arm, the complaint says.

A 2010 felony drug trafficking conviction prohibits Bickerstaff from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.