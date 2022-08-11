Alleged escapee Vargo, girlfriend extradited from South Carolina

Aug. 11—WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility charged with fleeing a work detail and allegedly getting help by his girlfriend were extradited from South Carolina on Wednesday.

Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, and Amanda Saxer, 28, were captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Barefoot Landing near Myrtle Beach, S.C., on July 20.

Vargo was wanted on an escape charge after he allegedly fled a work detail outside the walls and fences of the county correctional facility on July 17.

Court records allege Vargo spoke with Saxer via telephone planning his fight prior to escaping custody.

After Vargo escaped, another person not named in court records say they allowed Vargo to use their phone as Vargo dialed the same registered phone number to Saxer as he had when he was inside the correctional facility. Shortly after the phone call, Vargo was picked up by someone in a vehicle.

County detectives quickly learned Vargo, Saxer and another woman may had traveled out of Pennsylvania and sought the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. arraigned Vargo and Saxer in Central Court Thursday morning.

Vargo was charged with escape and Saxer was charged on hindering apprehension or providing aid.

Saxer was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail. Bail information for Vargo was not immediately available.