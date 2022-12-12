Alleged extortion of missing Walmart cargo from Athens turned over to NC authorities

A sheriff’s office in North Carolina has taken over a criminal investigation that began in Athens when McLane, a trucking company, reported an independent driver had transported a load of merchandise to that state and was now refusing to deliver until he is paid more money.

The shipment of Walmart goods has an estimated value of anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million as the actual value is unknown, according to Athens-Clarke police. But authorities said the invoice is 105 pages long.

The cargo was picked up in Athens on Nov. 23 by a trucker contracted through a Chicago transportation company and it was supposed to reach it destination on Nov. 26. However, police said the delivery had not been made.

Headless sheep:Mystery in Athens: Who cut sheep's head off, then dumped it at Tree That Owns Itself?

Twice shotAthens man survives shooting for second time by unknown assailants

A detective began investigating the case as one of theft by conversion or extortion and reached a point recently that the detective went to Clarke County Magistrate’s Court seeking an arrest warrant.

“The judge had concerns that the offense did not occur in our jurisdiction,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

“It’s been placed inactive here,” Barnett said. “Essentially, the cargo was picked up lawfully here and the actual crime occurred somewhere else.”

Aaron Saver, a spokesman for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in Asheville, N.C., reported that officers received reports from Athens-Clarke County police on Dec. 6 and have opened an investigation.

An asset protection manager for McLane in Athens referred questions to the company headquarters in Texas.

“Right now, it’s an active investigation. That’s all I can speak to,” he said.

When the cargo never arrived at its destinations in North Carolina, McLane contacted the Chicago company, who contacted the driver, according to police.

The driver responded that he would deliver the cargo for an additional fee of $3,500, but later upped the fee to $7,800, police said.

Story continues

An investigation showed that the driver taking the load was operating from a company based in the state of Washington and for which he is an officer. The vehicle identification number provided for the truck did not fit that 1999 model truck. Instead, it was determined to belong to a 2003 model truck, according to the report.

An investigation also showed that a GPS tracking device appeared to be attached to the trucker’s cellphone and not the transport truck.

The cargo consisted of numerous holiday seasonal merchandise, according to the report.

Walmart was contacted Thursday and although an e-mail reported the company would respond within a day, a comment on the missing merchandise was not immediately received.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police investigate missing cargo picked up in Athens, missing in N.C.