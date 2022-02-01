Alleged eyewitness backs claims against Ward 3 Kelly Lynn

Feb. 1—A woman who claims she saw a Norman city councilor attack her friend at a local bar provided a statement to the public in a press conference Monday.

Jeannie Taylor told The Transcript that she was with her friend Sally Little at Louie's Bar and Grill on Jan. 23, when Little says she was assaulted by Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn.

As reported by The Transcript Friday, Little accused Lynn of lunging at her when she tried to shake his hand, grabbing her by the hair and clothes and dragging her toward the door of Louie's. Taylor's statement said she saw the alleged altercation, and that she and Little gave statements to the Norman Police Department directly after the incident.

Read: Councilor accused of assault; no charges filedFollowing an NPD investigation last week, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn declined to file charges against Lynn, the Transcript reported. Lynn said in a statement to the Transcript on Friday that the DA's decision not to file charges was due to the NPD's inability to corroborate Little's claims.

Mayoral candidate Dr. Nicole Kish hosted a press conference Monday to present Taylor's statement as new witness information that would be given to the DA's office. Taylor, however, said the information read Monday was consistent with a statement she gave the police Jan. 23.

On Monday, Kish gathered local women whom she said have campaigned for her and turned up to support the reading of Taylor's statement. Taylor was at work and unable to attend.

Taylor told the Transcript that while her statement to the police department last week was not "essentially different" from the statement read at Kish's press conference Monday, it was important to put her statement to the public.

"He's a council member," Taylor said. "He represents a part of the city of Norman and I don't think that's how a public official should act in public."

Kish read Little's statement Monday, after which Jennifer Kerns, Kish's public relations spokesperson, read Taylor's written statement.

The statement

Taylor said the incident started when Lynn asked Little for a cigarette, and Little joked that it would cost him fifty cents.

"He said he didn't even have a dollar being that he is a Norman city councilman and attorney," she said in her statement. "He proceeded to sit down beside me totally uninvited."

Little and Taylor provided fake names to Lynn, who appeared to be drunk and slurring his speech, Taylor's statement said. Both Little and Taylor's statements say that Lynn cursed and called Little names after she said she would vote for Mayor Breea Clark in the upcoming municipal election.

Both women also said that as they tried to leave the bar, Little reached out to shake hands with Lynn to settle their disagreement. In response, they say, Lynn raised his hands in a threatening way, and Little threw a lime at his vest.

Both Little and Taylor's statements say that Lynn then grabbed Little by her hair and clothing.

"He was screaming at her to get the f- — out of the restaurant, that she was an f-ing psycho b- — and a m'fer all while pushing and shoving her toward the door," Taylor's statement said.

While two men came over to assist the women, one said he did not see Lynn grab Little, and the other one declined to make a statement, Taylor's statement indicated.

An assistant manager escorted the women to their cars after Lynn left, Taylor said. Both women immediately left for the police department, where both provided statements, Taylor stated.

Kerns told the Transcript it was important that if Taylor wanted to make a public statement, it also be presented to the district attorney. She said she based that advice on the recommendation of a domestic violence victim advocate who offered to take Taylor's written statement to the DA's office.

"'It was not just a little scuffle in a bar,'" Kerns said of the incident. "It was serious, and that's why she wanted to put the details down on paper."

While Kish said Lynn "is innocent until proven guilty," she called on her opponent Larry Heikkila to condemn Lynn's actions, and said Lynn is "an advisor" to Heikkila's campaign.

Heikkila declined to comment Monday.

Norman Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said all witness statements were delivered to the district attorney's office last week. Mashburn said Taylor's statements were included with the initial police report, but he will review the statement submitted Monday for any new information.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.