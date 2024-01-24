Alleged family drug trafficking ring broken up in Pasco County
A family-run drug trafficking operation has been dismantled by a joint operation between local and federal agencies in Pasco County, officials announced Wednesday. According to U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg, 13 members of the drug trafficking ring have been federally indicted and 12 of those 13 are already in federal custody. U.S. Attorney Handberg said the group supplied drug dealers and every part of the organization involved someone related to the husband and wife at the top, Daniel Carrillo and Betsy Trinidad.