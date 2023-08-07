Alleged fatal shooter of New Bedford man in Plymouth held without bail

PLYMOUTH — Prosecutors say Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford was packing up to leave Myles Standish State Forest after a barbecue in July when an exchange turned deadly.

Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham said Aponte-Flores was at Fearing Pond with his 7-year-old son and girlfriend as well as other children, including nieces and nephews on this hot July 12 day.

He was carrying kitchen utensils in a box used in the barbecue, including a knife to cut watermelon for the kids, according to multiple witnesses.

Buckingham said there appeared to be an exchange between Aponte-Flores and at least one black male seated at a picnic table.

Aponte-Flores dropped the box during this argument and witnesses say he appeared to have the kitchen knife in his hand.

Buckingham said within seconds of this knife appearing multiple gunshots were fired.

The shooter was described by multiple witnesses as a dark-skinned black man with dread-style hair wearing black shorts. He was later identified as John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20. Witnesses said they saw him with a black firearm in his hand.

Ten spent cartridges and one live round were found at the scene.

Aponte-Flores was shot in the face, shoulder and collarbone.

He was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Macedo and he was arrested Saturday at a New Bedford apartment.

Macedo has default warrants in New Bedford District Court for failing to appear in an unrelated case, and was put on pre-trial probation in June of this year for incidents at the same pond, Buckingham said.

He was ordered held without bail, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.

