Alleged Florida drug dealers accused of using SBA loans to fund operations: report

A Florida police department that made a series of drug-related arrests say a handful of dealers were using taxpayer money to fund their operations.

Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 21-year-old Dante Payne on Monday, WESH reported.

Payne is facing multiple drug-related charges with an additional count for defrauding a financial institution.

“One of the reasons they were able to fund their operation was because they were using these loans from the government that they had received fraudulently,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department. “And they were getting substantial amounts of money. Supposedly to help these employees that they didn’t have for these businesses that they didn’t operate.”

