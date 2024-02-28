Alleged foot fondler pleads guilty to burglary after guests at Tahoe-area resort report groping

A Merced County man accused of groping two female victims’ feet at a Lake Tahoe-area resort last year pleaded guilty Monday to two burglary charges, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in Nevada.

Mark Anthony Gonzales broke into two rooms last July on the ground floor of a Stateline, Nevada, resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. Each female guest was asleep and reported waking up to find Gonzales touching their feet, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting.

Gonzales then left the rooms through an exterior sliding screen door. He was arrested at his Atwater home and was also accused of other crimes such as stealing women’s shoes, trespassing and lewd acts, according to Bee reporting.

The incident sparked the attention of national media at the time, with stories appearing in major news outlets including NBC News.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 15 at the Ninth Judicial District Court in Nevada.