Alleged 'fragrance bandits' held in Muncie retail thefts

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police say a pair of local thieves so frequently stole perfume and cologne from local Walgreens stores that notices were posted reminding employees to "look out for the 'Fragrance Bandits.'"

The suspects — actually alleged thieves, not bandits — were apprehended this week by Muncie officers at a home in Middletown.

Daniel Justin Hutzley, 39, was preliminarily charged with three counts of theft, along with fraud and possession of meth. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $25,000 bond.

Ashley Nicole Day, 33, faces two preliminary theft counts and one of fraud. Her bond set at $15,000.

According to an affidavit, the perfume and cologne thefts were so frequent that at least one local Walgreens store "put an alarm on the entry door to the fragrance section."

In two of the cases, suspects were seen fleeing from the stores in a Cadillac. That information led to the arrests Monday in Middletown.

Hutzley is also accused of last September stealing a webcam from Muncie's Target store while working as a member of a cleaning crew.

He is also accused of stealing credit cards from two Target employees, and with Day using one of those cards to purchase about $3,200 in merchandize from the Lowe's Home Improvement Store in Anderson.

After she was taken into custody, Day reportedly admitted involvement in four or five thefts at Walgreens stores, saying she served as Hutzley's "lookout" during those crimes.

She said she believed Day had "just found" the credit card they used at Lowe's.

An investigator wrote Hutzley denied any role in the thefts, "even after being shown pictures of Ashley and he committing the crimes."

Hutzley, formerly of New Castle and Anderson, has been convicted of crimes including battery against a public safety official, possession of meth and theft,

Day, a former Muncie resident has been convicted of forgery and possession of meth.

