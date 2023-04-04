Alleged fraudulent contractor arrested in Seminole County

A Geneva man wanted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing almost $74,000 from a DeLeon Springs woman has been arrested, authorities said.

Joseph Ryan England, 40, who posed as a licensed construction contractor and took money from the woman and never built her barn, was arrested in Seminole County on Monday, officials there said.

Joseph Ryan England, 40, of Geneva, wanted for impersonating a licensed construction contractor and stealing almost $74,000 from a Volusia County woman, has been arrested.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it arrested England, who is wanted on charges of contracting without a license, scheming to defraud, and grand theft.

8 unlicensed contractors arrested Deputies: 8 unlicensed contractors charged in "Operation Extreme Makeover: Fraud Edition"

After the DeLeon Springs woman reported that England defrauded her, he was arrested on March 7, 2002. He bailed out of jail on $60,000.

Two months after he was free, he again offered to do a more than $21,000 job for a Deltona businessman posing as a licensed contractor, Volusia County detectives said.

England was in the Seminole County Jail Tuesday on $2,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fake Geneva contractor arrested