Alleged gang member charged with attempted murder after man shot while driving, Memphis police say

An alleged gang member is behind bars after a man was shot while driving through Memphis.

The incident happened June 22, 2021, when a man reported he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade.

He told police two men he recognized as Memphis Mob gang members pulled up beside him and began shooting, according to an affidavit.

He said they fired approximately 25 shots, hitting him three times in the arm, hand and head.

According to police, he said he was shot after an earlier dispute he had with a gang leader who goes by the street name “Snow.”

He identified one shooter who goes by the street name “Lil D,” the affidavit said.

On July 20, MPD began investigating ‘Lil D,” who was identified as Ladarius Wiggins, 29.

Police said Wiggins is an ‘enforcer’ for the Memphis Mob.

On August 3, police conducted an interview with the victim, who identified Wiggins in a photo lineup.

He said he found a photo of the second shooter on Wiggin’s Facebook page.

The next day, a member of the Memphis Gang Unit identified the second alleged shooter as a member of the Memphis Mob.

Wiggins is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and acting in concert, records show.

